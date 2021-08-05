Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

CAT stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

