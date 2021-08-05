Eukles Asset Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.68. The stock had a trading volume of 662,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

