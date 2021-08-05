Eukles Asset Management Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $196.22. 129,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,447. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

