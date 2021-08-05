Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $204.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.10 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

