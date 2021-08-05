Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 204.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 178.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $10,752.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

