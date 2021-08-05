Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 86.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 84.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $164,491.92 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

