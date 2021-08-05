Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

LDI opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

