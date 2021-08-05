Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

