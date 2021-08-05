Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CDR opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

