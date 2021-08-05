Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $830.20. 7,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,484. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

