ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.64. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

ePlus stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 28,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.