EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $670.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $455.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

NYSE EPAM opened at $569.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $286.90 and a twelve month high of $576.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.73.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

