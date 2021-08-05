EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $569.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.90 and a 52 week high of $576.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

