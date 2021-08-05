Envista Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,166 shares of company stock worth $3,330,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Envista by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Envista by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Envista by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.