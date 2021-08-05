Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $975,216.06 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,120. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.78.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
