Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $975,216.06 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,120. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

