Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $62,750.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 282,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,479.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $56,709.46.

On Friday, May 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00.

Shares of WATT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.