Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.