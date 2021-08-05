Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,438,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

