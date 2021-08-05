Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.19.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

