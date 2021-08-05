Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 242,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.
