Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352,536.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $155.19 million and $352,536.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 410.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,887,170,577 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

