EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,055 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Envista were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,166 shares of company stock worth $3,330,489. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.