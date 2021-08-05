Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 1585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.