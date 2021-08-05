Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 10%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

