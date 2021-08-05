Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.