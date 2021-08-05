ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.61

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.61 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 275495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.53.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

