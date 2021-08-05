EchoLink (EKO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $36,005.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00905407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043019 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

