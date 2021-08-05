eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

EBAY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 395,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

