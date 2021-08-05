Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

