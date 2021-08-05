Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
