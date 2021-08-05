Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

