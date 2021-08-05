Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11. Eaton has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.