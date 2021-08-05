easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

