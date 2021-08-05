Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 636,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

