EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.90.

EGP stock opened at $173.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

