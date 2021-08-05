e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,869,901.44 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ELF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.77 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

