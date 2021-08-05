Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Hits $156,787.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $166,201.91 and approximately $156,787.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00422812 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00773397 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,359 coins and its circulating supply is 391,112 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.