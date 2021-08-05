DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.