Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

