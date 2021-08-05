Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $234,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,138. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

