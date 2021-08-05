DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $122.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

DSDVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

