Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.