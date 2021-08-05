Dorian LPG Ltd. Plans Not Available Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a Not Available dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

