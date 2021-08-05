Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Trimmed by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $12,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $538.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

