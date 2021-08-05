Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Discovery stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

