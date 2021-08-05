Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $46.22. Discovery shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

