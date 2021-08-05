Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $52.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $46.68. Discovery shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

