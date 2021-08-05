Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of DIISY stock remained flat at $$16.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

