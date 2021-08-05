Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $1,102,950.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

