Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.16% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $58.95 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

