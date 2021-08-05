Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.